Scorpio Sky’s future with AEW remains uncertain as his current contract reportedly approaches its expiration.

Sky’s AEW deal is believed to be set to expire at some point in October, and as of the company’s recent All Out pay-per-view, the former TNT Champion had not signed a new contract.

One of AEW’s original roster members, Sky has largely been absent from the company’s television programming in recent years. He is a former AEW TNT Champion and was also one-half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Frankie Kazarian.

Sky has been more active on Ring of Honor programming recently, where he has picked up several victories. He has also been working alongside Top Flight’s Dante and Darius Martin as part of the SkyFlight trio.

There are reportedly other AEW contracts still unresolved as well. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are also said to have not signed new deals as of this writing.

Caster and Bowens, collectively known as The Acclaimed, are both former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champions.

(H/T: Fightful Select)