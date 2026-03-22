Chad Gable’s on-screen absence under his real name appears to be part of a larger creative direction.

Since returning from injury as the “Original” El Grande Americano, Gable has yet to resurface on WWE television as himself.

While he previously portrayed both characters during the early stages of the storyline, WWE is reportedly holding off on bringing back the Chad Gable persona, with the idea being saved for a future plot development.

That decision has left his current focus centered solely on the masked character.

For now.

Gable was written off TV following a legitimate injury angle on the June 23, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, where he was laid out by Penta after a backstage confrontation.

The following week, it was revealed he would undergo surgery, while questions were raised about the future of El Grande Americano.

Soon after, Ludwig Kaiser debuted as a new version of the character, creating a unique dual-identity storyline.

Fast forward to recent developments, and the rivalry between the two “El Grande Americanos” has escalated. Kaiser recently defeated Gable’s “Original” version on Raw, just days after both competed in the AAA Rey de Reyes 2026 Final 4-Way match, where Kaiser picked up the win under controversial circumstances.

Two men.

One identity.

And growing tension.

As things stand, Gable and Kaiser appear to be on a collision course, with a potential mask vs. mask showdown at WrestleMania 42 looming as the likely payoff.

(H/T: Fightful Select)