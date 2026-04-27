Rumors surrounding Kairi Sane’s WWE status have been making the rounds, but they don’t appear to hold any weight.

In recent days, speculation picked up online suggesting that Sane’s reported release may have been rescinded, or that she could still appear on tonight’s episode of Raw to wrap up her ongoing storyline before officially exiting the company.

That is not the case.

Despite the buzz, and a significant wave of fan support that saw her trend on social media thanks to the viral #WeWantKAIRI campaign, there has been no change to her current situation.

Simply put, nothing has been reversed.

In fact, Sane has already returned to Japan, effectively ruling out any chance of a last-minute appearance on Raw or a farewell angle on WWE television.

That door appears firmly closed.

At least for now.

WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

(H/T: Fightful Select)