Some interesting Bray Wyatt and Wyatt Sicks-related news has come to light.

According to a source close to the development team, a special Bray Wyatt-focused story is expected to be officially announced soon for the WWE 2K25 video game. Speculation began after Wyatt-related content was recently discovered in the game files, sparking buzz across social media.

While not everything found in development files makes it to the final product, this particular project is reportedly moving forward and will be part of one of WWE 2K25’s featured storylines.

One source familiar with the storyline described it as something “that will get people emotional,” noting it will utilize a wealth of previously unreleased Bray Wyatt material to paint “a very deep story.”

The story will also feature full video segments involving Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy, aiming to deliver what is said to be one of the most heartfelt narrative experiences the WWE 2K series has ever offered. An official announcement is expected imminently.

(H/T: Fightful Select)