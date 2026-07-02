Kyle Fletcher appears to have avoided another injury setback.

The former TNT Champion sparked concern among fans during the AEW Collision taping on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, after several in attendance believed he may have been hurt during his match against ELP.

Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case.

An update on Fletcher’s condition surfaced shortly after the taping, with Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reporting that the AEW star is believed to be okay and that the situation was likely related to dehydration rather than an injury.

“Although multiple fans reported tonight that Kyle Fletcher appeared to have been injured doing his match on Collision, we’ve been told he appears to be fine,” Alvarez wrote. “And it was likely just dehydration.”

The news comes as a relief for Fletcher, who only recently returned to AEW action after recovering from a previous injury.

He made his in-ring comeback at AEW Double or Nothing and also competed in the Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past weekend.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Spoilers For July 4, 2026 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.