GUNTHER continues to tighten his grip on WWE, and his latest actions may have even bigger implications moving forward.

On the March 30 episode of Monday Night Raw, GUNTHER made a dominant return, laying out Seth Rollins and stopping him from attacking Paul Heyman. The moment quickly escalated, as GUNTHER issued a WrestleMania 42 challenge to Rollins.

But not without adding an intriguing wrinkle.

GUNTHER informed Heyman that he now owed him a “favor.”

Fast forward to WrestleMania 42, and GUNTHER delivered in a big way, defeating Rollins on the grand stage.

Meanwhile, the following night saw another major development shake things up, as Oba Femi scored a statement victory over Brock Lesnar.

After the loss, Lesnar left his boots in the ring, which is generally a symbolic gesture long associated with retirement in pro wrestling and MMA.

That moment turned heads.

Big time.

With Lesnar’s in-ring future now very much in question, GUNTHER’s unresolved “favor” from Heyman suddenly carries even more weight, potentially opening the door for a major power play at any time.

Internally, there had been an expectation within WWE that Lesnar would wrap up his career at the 2026 SummerSlam event in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

However, his WrestleMania exit may have accelerated those plans.

If that’s the case, GUNTHER could once again be at the center of history.

After already “retiring” legends like John Cena, AJ Styles, and Bill Goldberg in recent months, it appears “The Ring General” may be poised to add yet another iconic name to his growing list.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)