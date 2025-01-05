Several notes have surfaced coming out of the highly-anticipated NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 shows in back-to-back nights at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

* Tony Khan did not travel to Japan due to AEW hosting Collision in Charlotte.

* While some talent arrived in Japan before the New Year, most made the trip on January 1 or 2.

* NJPW had hoped to feature additional talent for Wrestle Dynasty and has been actively negotiating with wrestlers whose contracts are nearing expiration. The company is also exploring opportunities to bring in new talent.

* The prop gun used in David Finlay’s entrance was 3D-printed, a detail New Japan was particularly pleased with. The entrance had been in the works for months.

* Kenny Omega’s entrance was also meticulously planned over several months, involving multiple meetings with Masayoshi Soken and Nobuo Uematsu to bring the vision to life.

* Kevin Knight’s contract expired just before Wrestle Kingdom.

* Drilla Moloney has reportedly garnered external interest, though the specific sources remain unclear.

* New Japan expressed great satisfaction with the Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega match.

(H/T: Fightful Select)