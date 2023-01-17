An internal memo issued at Monday’s WWE RAW noted that this was the highest-grossing red brand show in Cincinnati history, according to Fightful Select. The show aired live from the Heritage Bank Center, and our full recap can be found at this link.

The following WWE Producers were revealed for Monday’s RAW:

* The Bloodline promo with The Judgment Day, and Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes

* The Street Profits vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander was produced by Jamie Noble

* Elias vs. Omos was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy was produced by Petey Williams

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Mia Yim was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa was produced by Shane Helms

* The Six-Way Elimination main event with Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and The Miz was produced by Chris Park and Kenn Doane

* Jason Jordan produced Charlie Dempsey vs. Dexter Lumis and Zoey Stark vs. Dana Brooke for WWE Main Event. Spoilers can be found here

