Mercedes Moné had been rumored to work the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view, but any plans were derailed last month when Moné broke her ankle while wrestling Willow Nightingale to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote Forbidden Door III, and while he would not definitively comment on whether Moné would have been a part of the Forbidden Door II card, SI’s sources, who are close to Khan, confirmed that there were significant discussions with Moné about coming in.

Moné will not be working Forbidden Door II but the fact that she had significant talks with Khan bodes well for a potential appearance in the future.

Khan commented on Forbidden Door II and said this will be the best event AEW or NJPW has ever participated in.

“Last year’s Forbidden Door was a challenging time with a number of injuries and travel obstacles, and we were able to come together to put together the best event of the year in wrestling,” Khan said. “This year’s Forbidden Door will be the best event either company has ever participated in.”

It was noted that all of AEW’s summer plans are building to August, which has the potential to be the most noteworthy month for the company as they will debut at Wembley Stadium in London for All In, which could the company’s biggest show so far. Khan commented on the big UK debut.

“It’s the most anticipated event in the history of AEW,” Khan said. “There is so much excitement to see what this packed stadium of AEW fans is going to look like, and it will be a very important weekend in the history of AEW when we come to London in August.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.