Fightful Select has some news and notes on AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Karl Anderson, and Kenny Omega.

First up is AJ Styles, who announced today that he has a broken ankle. One source indicated that Styles would miss “months” in the ring before Styles announced the news.

Regarding Banks, the report noted that she’s not hiding the fact that she’s in Japan. She’s been out socializing, going to parties, and even posing for pictures. She’s expected to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Omega and Anderson are slated to travel to Japan on New Year’s Day. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.