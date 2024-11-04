Last Friday, Baron Corbin took to Twitter to announce that his WWE contract wouldn’t be renewed when it expires at the end of the year.

Taking to Twitter, Corbin wrote, “That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE had Corbin “at a Netflix commercial/filming shoot six days before he was told his contract wouldn’t be extended.”

WWE had Baron Corbin at a Netflix commercial/filming shoot six days before he was told his contract wouldn't be extended, @FightfulSelect has learned pic.twitter.com/PfHTklgJdT — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2024

Wade Barrett is interested in seeing JBL make a return to the ring.

JBL, who retired in 2009, has been showing at several TNA, MLW, GCW, and AAA events in recent months.

While speaking on the “AceOdds” podcast, Wade Barrett expressed his desire to see both AJ Lee and JBL return to the ring. He said,

“I’d definitely like to see AJ Lee return. I don’t know where she’s at physically or mentally if she wants to come back if she’s motivated to do that but I think that would be an epic moment to have her walk back out if that was ever to happen. But somebody who’s really caught my eye lately, one of my favorites of all time both in the ring and on the commentary, desk is JBL. Now I don’t know what the hell is going on with JBL but if you look at his social media, he’s been spending the last two or three months seemingly travelling around the world to every ring he can find in every country and going in and clotheslining the hell out of every independent wrestler he can find. He looks like he’s been drinking from the fountain of youth. If he’s motivated, I would love to see an in-ring return for JBL. I hope I’d be at the desk to call it because for large chunks of my career, he was astoundingly good as a commentator for my matches hyping me up and I would love to get that opportunity to repay that favor to JBL and watch him give somebody a clothesline from hell.”