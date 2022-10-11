A new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has confirmed that Bray Wyatt received several offers from other wrestling promotions before making his WWE return at Extreme Rules this past Saturday night.

Wyatt received feelers from and had interest from AEW, Impact Wrestling, and AAA Lucha Libre, but obviously no deals were ever reached.

On a related note, WWE has released the first new merchandise for Wyatt. WWE Shop is now selling Wyatt’s moth logo on a men’s t-shirt for $27.99, a hoodie for $49.99, and a youth t-shirt for $24.99.

Wyatt was a strong merchandise mover for WWE before he was released in July 2021. At the time of his WWE departure, Wyatt was one of their biggest merchandise sellers and WWE’s third or fourth highest paid performer.

