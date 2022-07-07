This week’s AEW Dynamite featured a backstage segment where Chris Jericho ordered Tay Conti to attack Ruby Soho and injure her arm.

As seen in the video below, Eddie Kingston was being interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone, talking about how he still wanted to taste Jericho’s blood. Jericho then appeared on the big screen with The Jericho Appreciation Society (Conti, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) backstage. They were forcing Soho to stand next to a white SUV, with the driver-side back door open.

Jericho told Kingston to watch how crazy he can get. He then instructed Conti to slam the door on Soho’s arm, and she did. Despite the awkwardness of the spot, Conti went down and clutched her arm. Jericho then warned Kingston to watch out or this could happen to him. The JAS then retreated from the scene as Conti kicked at Soho, and Parker wiped his feet on her. The segment ended with two officials coming over to call for medics to tend to Soho.

In an update, Jericho is not at AEW Dynamite tonight as he’s been in the UK for his “Jericho Chronicles” tour. He posted a new Instagram photo from the final night of the tour in London, England, seen below.

The segment with Soho and The JAS was actually filmed last week at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite was held. Fightful Select adds that Jericho is expected back next Wednesday for Fyter Fest, but there’s no word yet on what he will be doing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the video from Dynamite, along with Jericho’s one-man show photo from The Grand in London:

.@IAmJericho sends a devastating message to @MadKing1981, as Kingston started to address the crowd here in Rochester, NY. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/XU3HlHCpT8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.