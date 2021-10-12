Last night’s WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E team up to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The bout ended after McIntyre and Big E were counted out following a brawl between the partners at ringside.

McIntyre was busted open above his eye during the match, and could be seen with a large knot above his eye as RAW went off the air. While it appeared McIntyre may have suffered the knot while brawling at ringside with Big E on a steel stairs spot, PWInsider reports that an errant elbow busted McIntyre open while he was fighting with Big E at ringside.

McIntyre was said to be OK backstage after the match. He will challenge Big E for the WWE Title at Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21 in Saudi Arabia.

Drew tweeted the following photo of the knot above his eye at the end of RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.