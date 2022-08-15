Hit Row are set to continue working as babyfaces on WWE SmackDown.

Friday’s SmackDown saw “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis return to the company after being released in November of last year. Dolla and Adonis easily defeated two local enhancements billed as Brendon Scott and Trevor Irvin.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Hit Row members have officially been added to the SmackDown internal roster as babyfaces.

On a related note, Trevor Irvin was played by indie talent Irvin Legend, while Brendon Scott was played by indie talent Brandon Scott. This was Irvin’s WWE debut, while Scott worked his 5th WWE TV match.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Top Dolla’s recent comments on Hit Row’s return to WWE, Triple H, and more.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is footage from Friday’s return on SmackDown:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.