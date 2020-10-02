Morale is apparently up on the WWE RAW brand since the move to the Amway Center in Orlando for The ThunderDome.

It was reported by Fightful Select that red brand morale has been up with the show airing from the Amway Center. They noted that one WWE talent said the Performance Center was getting very “cramped and lived in” in pretty quick fashion considering how WWE was running multiple shows from the same venue for five months, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another RAW talent joked that there are more places to hide from everyone else at the Amway Center.

WWE’s current contract with the Amway Center expires at the end of October, and venue plans after that are up in the air. There have been rumors on WWE going on the road, but that has not been confirmed. There has also been talk of looking at potential outdoor venues in the area, or possibly extending the contract with the Amway Center.

