WWE had originally announced Kevin Owens for last night’s RAW, in a match against either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother Elrod, who was rumored to be a new talent. WWE noted early on Monday that the bout was changed to a Money In the Bank qualifier for Owens if he were able to win, but it was then announced during the RAW broadcast that the match was postponed for an undisclosed reason.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Owens missed RAW due to a “minor situation.” It was noted that he was not ready to go for last night’s RAW, but the issue is not serious.

Owens made an in-character tweet after last night’s RAW and wrote, “I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go. Leave me alone.”

Owens was not featured on last night’s RAW, but Ezekiel was.

There’s still one spot left for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, but there’s no word yet on if they will have Owens compete for it on Friday’s go-home SmackDown, if he’s ready. The match currently features Riddle, Seth Rollins, Omos, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see Owens’ tweet below:

I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go. Leave me alone. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 28, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.