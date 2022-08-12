Lacey Evans is still out of action, and it’s believed that she is not medically cleared to compete.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Evans remains out of action this week. She has not been mentioned on WWE TV in more than one week now.

Evans was pulled from the SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX back on July 29, despite being advertised to face Aliyah. Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that Evans was not medically cleared to compete, and that apparently is not just a part of the storyline.

It was interesting to note that WWE still had Evans vs. Aliyah advertised for the July 29 SmackDown in the lead-up to the show going on the air, and the match was still listed on the run sheet that is given to producers. Evans indicated in social media posts that she was at home, despite still being advertised to wrestle. Evans has not wrestled since the July 17 WWE live event in Fort Lauderdale, where she teamed with Natalya and Shayna Baszler for a loss to Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Word came out just days ago about how Evans return was described internally as “chaotic and directionless,” and that there were no immediate creative plans for her. She was also described as a “pet project” of the now-retired Vince McMahon.

