WWE Hall of Famer Lita has not been backstage at RAW since she was “attacked” two weeks ago.

The April 10 RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus feel in for Lita after a mystery backstage attack. Stratus and Becky Lynch then dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Stratus turned heel by attacking Lynch after the match. Stratus appeared on this week’s RAW to explain why she turned on Lynch, and also took credit for the attack on Lita.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Lita has not been backstage since the attack angle, and there’s been no talk of any creative plans locked in for Lita moving forward.

However, it’s believed that Lita will be used in the Stratus storyline. A Stratus vs. Lita match was speculated on for WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 as this would be the kind of nostalgia match that officials in Saudi Arabia often want for their events.

Stratus vs. Lynch is rumored for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit, but that date for the match has not been confirmed.

