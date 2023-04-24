Logan Paul is expected to return to WWE TV in the near future.

Paul has been away since Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, but a new report from Ringside News notes that WWE officials have already decided on plans for his return feud.

Paul’s return feud and the event it will be held at are currently unknown, but The Maverick is rumored to wrestle his next match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit. WWE still has Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 from the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Money In the Bank on Saturday, July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England, but SummerSlam looks to be the location of Paul’s sixth WWE match.

Paul signed a new multi-year contract with WWE earlier this month. WWE originally announced in June 2022 that Paul had signed a multi-match deal, good for an undisclosed number of Premium Live Event matches into 2023. He made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, where he and The Miz were defeated by The Mysterios. Paul then defeated Miz at SummerSlam last July, and came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. Paul returned at the Royal Rumble this past January, where he began the feud with Rollins and had a viral moment with Ricochet. Paul was defeated by Rollins at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month.

