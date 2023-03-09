Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite was headlined by Powerhouse Hobbs capturing the AEW TNT Title by defeating Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere Last Man Standing bout. QT Marshall, in revealing QTV, helped Hobbs win the title. It was noted on commentary that QT had promised to help Hobbs win gold months ago.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there was a tentative plan in place for Hobbs to win the title, going back several months. It was reported last fall that Hobbs was set for a big push, and the title win was always the endgame.

After Dynamite went off the air at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento last night, Hobbs and Marshall went to the ring to celebrate the win. Marshall taunted the crowd and said they were going to a real city to celebrate. Hobbs then said he needed to get out of Sacramento and go back to Oakland. Hobbs declared that this is the new chapter of the Book of Hobbs. He then told everyone to kiss his “Black ass” before leaving.

Wardlow actually worked the match without his standard gear and the title belt, due to the overnight break-in to his rental car, but Marshall showed up later on in the match with the belt.

It still appears that the break-in was real, but Marshall took to Twitter to claim responsibility for what happened to Wardlow’s belongings.

“Boy, I wonder who broke into @RealWardlow car! #AEWDynamite @QualityTVAEW,” he wrote.

Marshall linked the Quality TV account on Twitter. That account re-tweeted Marshall’s post and said the first episode of QTV will air on AEW Dynamite next week.

“Breaking News! QTV Episode 1….next week on #AEWDynamite @AEW,” they wrote.

