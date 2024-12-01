HOOK will be facing off against Nick Wayne when AEW comes to the Hammerstein Ballroom next month.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that the two young up-and-comers will be facing off in singles action. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether the bout will take place on AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision.

All Elite Wrestling will be holding AEW Collision at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 21. The company will tape an episode of AEW Dynamite at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 22.

HOOK and Nick Wayne are set to face each other in HOOK’s backyard of New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Is Nick Wayne prepared for HOOK? Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@730HOOK | @TheNickWayne | @MotherAEW pic.twitter.com/GZSr5wMNtY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2024

Ricky Starks was backstage at last week’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, and Fightful Select is reporting that he got along with people and was taking pictures. It is said that he was welcomed backstage and there were no issues.

And finally, you can check out the updated standings for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic below:

Blue League:

Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

Kyle Fletcher (3 points)

Kazuchika Okada (1 point)

Daniel Garcia (1 point)

The Beast Mortos (0 point)

Mark Briscoe (0 points)

Gold League:

Will Ospreay (3 points)

Brody King (3 points)

Claudio Castagnoli (3 points)

Darby Allin (0 points)

Ricochet (0 points)

Juice Robinson (0 points)

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.