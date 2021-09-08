There are reportedly no plans for Tessa Blanchard to work with AEW or WWE in the near future.

There continues to be speculation on Tessa returning to the ring for WWE or AEW. However, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reports that the only major North American promotion to talk with Tessa since she left Impact was the NWA, which was reported earlier this summer. It was also noted that there are currently no plans for Tessa to appear in either NXT/WWE or AEW.

A source noted, “She’s nuclear. Nobody wants near her.”

Furthermore, it was recently reported that Tessa’s husband Daga was backstage at the AEW Dynamite taping in Houston. Word is that Tessa was not backstage with Daga, and hadn’t been backstage.

Blanchard has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since finishing up with Impact Wrestling last year, leaving the promotion as World Champion as her contract was terminated days before it was set to expire. She became a free agent more than 14 months ago. It was reported in December that she was still celebrating her marriage to Daga, and had not decided on her future in the business. It was then rumored earlier this year that Tessa and Daga were in talks with AEW or headed to AEW, but nothing ever came of it. Blanchard relocated to Texas some months ago and continues to train for in-ring action, but it remains to be seen when she will make her return to the squared circle.

