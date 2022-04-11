The main event of WrestleMania 38 night two saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in 12 minutes to become the Undisputed Universal champion after the Tribal Chief nailed the Beast with his signature Spear. Rumors had circulated that the match was short due to a potential injury sustained mid-match, but a new report has put that rumor to rest.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer joined Sunday Night’s Main Event to discuss the match in detail, where Meltzer revealed that the match played out exactly how it was planned by producers. He adds that Lesnar matches these days typically tend to only feature big moves, and that this particular bout, which he thought was good, fit that formula.

Reigns has now moved on to a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura while Lesnar has not appeared on television since the marquee loss. Stay tuned.