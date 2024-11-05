On last night’s episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce announced that a future episode of the show would celebrate the anniversary of the formation of The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E). The group formed in 2014.

Pwinsider is reporting that WWE filmed a ton of content with the trio in Stamford, CT several weeks ago. The filming took place at WWE’s new Headquarters. Some of the material filmed included the three celebrating and tossing ice cream to WWE staffers who were in different areas of the HQ’s main area.

Additionally, you can check out the cold open for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA below: