There’s been no recent discussion on the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The titles have been vacant ever since WWE stripped Sasha Banks and Naomi following their RAW walkout in mid-May. WWE announced then that a tournament would be held to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but that was the last we heard from the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that no talent sources have received word on when or if the tournament will actually happen.

Furthermore, it was noted that there’s been no internal talks regarding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, whatsoever since that initial announcement from WWE. This has led to speculation that WWE is doing away with the titles, but that has not been confirmed.

Banks and Naomi had the 13th reign with the titles, which were introduced in February 2019. Their reign ended at 47 recognized days.

