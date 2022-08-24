The next WWE Draft is said to be an ongoing discussion within the company and nothing has been finalized as far as the date and potential roster moves.

As we’ve noted, it was previously reported that the WWE Draft would likely begin with the September 9 SmackDown from Seattle, which is the post-Clash at The Castle episode for the blue brand. However, it was then reported this week that the Draft happening in early September is not a lock as several RAW Superstars booked for that SmackDown have been un-booked. There was no update on if SmackDown Superstars were still booked for the September 5 RAW from Kansas City and the September 12 RAW from Portland. Furthermore, it was reported that USA Network sources told talents that the WWE Draft is not happening in the immediate future, and they have reportedly outright stated that after WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 is a likelier landing spot for the big event.

In an update, a new report from Ringside News notes that the timeframe for the Draft has not been decided on yet as plans for the Draft are an ongoing discussion.

It was also said that WWE has “constant discussions” about shaking up the rosters with the Draft. While a lot of things are being shifted around in WWE, especially these days with Executive Vice President & Head of Creative Triple H running the show, no definite plans for the Draft or Draft-related moves have been nailed down.

Regarding the note on the Draft possibly taking place after WrestleMania 39 in 2023, there was no confirmation on a “likely landing spot” for the big two-night event.

The 2021 WWE Draft kicked off with the October 1 SmackDown in Baltimore, MD, and then wrapped with the October 4 RAW from Nashville, TN.

