The WWE Title match for WrestleMania 38 is reportedly up in the air.

As noted, Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event saw Bobby Lashley become a two-time WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was attacked by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and he was assisted by Paul Heyman, who turned on The Beast once again.

In an update, a post-Rumble report from @WrestleVotes noted that WWE officials have not decided on a WrestleMania 38 challenger for Lashley yet.

“Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole,” the report said.

Lesnar went on to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event. It has been expected that he will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, but nothing is official at this point.

Stay tuned for more on The Rumble and plans for WrestleMania 38 season.

