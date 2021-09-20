Tonight’s WWE RAW with a special appearance by The Bloodline could lead to more interbrand appearances by RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

As noted, tonight’s RAW goes up against Week 2 of the NFL’s Monday Night Football and will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos going up against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that a bigger viewership number than usual would open the door to showcasing top Superstars from both brands on RAW and SmackDown.

“Some chatter I heard over the weekend included how important tonight’s RAW number is. Draft plans aside, w/ their biggest full time star in Roman Reigns being advertised to work tonight’s RAW, a bigger # than normal would open the box to showcasing main superstars on both brands,” the report noted.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW. Below is the current line-up:

* The red brand go-home build for Extreme Rules

* The New Day hosts a Championship Celebration for WWE Champion Big E

* The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka defend against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

* Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus. If Hardy wins, he will be added to Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules to make it a Triple Threat

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears on Alexa’s Playground with Alexa Bliss and Lilly

* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

