WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was back to work at tonight’s SmackDown taping, according to Fightful Select.

As we’ve noted, Vince missed several recent shows following the passing of his older brother, Roderick McMahon. While Vince missed several events, including Sunday’s Royal Rumble, he was still keeping in touch with officials in charge, and has been integral in running things.

It was very unusual for Vince to miss so many events, but it looks like he is back to work now.

