One rumored possibility that many wrestling fans had going into WrestleMania 37 was that the Bella Twins, who were just inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, would be surprise competitors in the tag team turmoil matchup for the women’s tag titles. However, a new report has confirmed that Nikki and Brie will not be competing.

According to Fightful Select, while the sisters are present in Tampa there are no plans for them to wrestle, with sources telling the publication that Nikki Bella isn’t actually cleared for action just yet. Nikki and Brie have done a ton of press in the lead-up to this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony, and have made it known that they foresee another run in their future, with the women’s tag team titles being their ultimate goal.

