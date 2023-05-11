Miro and Thunder Rosa made surprise returns during tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Detroit.

A segment early in the show saw Miro being stopped backstage by Renee Paquette, who asked why he was here. Miro just looked at Paquette, then walked straight into the office of AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.

The announcers later mentioned Miro’s return, and sent it back to Paquette, who was waiting outside of Khan’s office for a follow-up. Rosa then showed up and said tonight seems like a good night to get some answers from Khan. She also walked into Khan’s office, but that was the last we heard of Miro or Rosa on tonight’s show.

As speculated, Fightful Select has confirmed that tonight’s surprise returns are directly tied to the upcoming AEW Collision premiere. It seems both wrestlers will be included on the Collision roster.

Khan appeared on tonight’s Dynamite to issue a statement and announcement teaser for next Wednesday on TNT and then on TBS, strongly hinting at the new Collision show. You can click here for Khan’s full statement, and you can click here for a new report on significant plans for Collision, the AEW brand split rumors, CM Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite, and more.

Miro has not wrestled since teaming with Sting and Darby Allin for a win over current AEW World Trios Champions House of Black at AEW All Out on September 4, 2022. He was teased for a new storyline, and then it was revealed how he turned down creative plans that would have had him work with Adam Page. Miro, who has done some acting work while away from AEW, wrestled just four times in 2022.

Rosa has not wrestled since teaming with Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida for a win over Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose at the Elevation tapings on August 10, 2022. She relinquished the AEW Women’s World Title in November due to an injury, and returned in February to do Spanish commentary work. Rosa has also been involved in backstage issues with other wrestlers.

There’s no word yet on when Rosa and Miro will return to the ring, but we will keep you updated. Below are related clips from tonight’s Dynamite:

