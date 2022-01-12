AEW star Wardlow reportedly has several admirers within WWE.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that WWE will likely have major interest in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due as there are several people within WWE who love his potential.

Wardlow signed with AEW in August 2019 after a few years on the indies. He has been the muscle for The Pinnacle and MJF since then.

Wardlow will have his biggest singles match yet during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode when he goes up against CM Punk.

There is no word on when Wardlow’s contract will expire, but we will keep you updated.

