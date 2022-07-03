WWE aired a dark new teaser during tonight’s Money In the Bank event, but word is that fans should not get too excited for a potential major debut or reveal.

The video included potential references to WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle, with the Latino Heat Texas license plate and the Olympic gold medals. The video also included Jeff Hardy armbands and the signature glasses worn by WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boys.

UPDATE, 11:30PM: There are now conflicting reports on who the teaser video is for. You can click here for a new backstage report.

While fans have speculated that this could be something related to Bray Wyatt, Gable Steveson or someone like that, the aforementioned references indicate that this could be a new teaser for the WWE 2K23 video game, or some other 2K project.

For what it’s worth, WrestleVotes wrote that fans should not get overly excited about the vignette.

