A recent rumor has been circulating online stating that top AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, had reached out to WWE and put out feelers about them jumping ship to the company following the backstage brawl with CM Punk, which stemmed from Punk’s comments at the now infamous ALL OUT media scrum.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, that rumor turned out to be inaccurate as the Bucks are under contract with AEW until 2023, with the report adding that they didn’t attempt to contact WWE at all. The duo, along with Kenny Omega, have been suspended due to the altercation with Punk, although it is not known for how long. The trios titles were stripped from The Elite and Punk was stripped of the world championship as the incident continues to be investigated.

A new world champion will be crowned at the Dynamite: Grand Slam special from Arthur Ashe Stadium later this month. Meanwhile, the Death Triangle have already been crowned the new trios champions.

