As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below.

-The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.

-Producers Michael Hayes, Molly Holly, Jason Jordan, and Adam Pearce were spotted in NYC today.

-Also spotted was the Maximum Male Models and the Brawling Brutes. This will be the Models debut in Madison Square Garden.

-Ricochet is scheduled for the show and is set to compete even after sustaining an injury on SmackDown. However, it should be noted that the SmackDown that aired on Friday was taped weeks ago so Ricochet is good to go.

-Drew McIntyre will not be at MSG tonight.