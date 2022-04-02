The planned match order for WrestleMania 38 Night One has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The order below is what was scheduled as of this afternoon, but things are always subject to change:

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is scheduled to open

* Happy Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Mysterios vs. Logan Paul and The Miz

* Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Seth Rollins vs. TBA. This is still listed internally as “an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing”

* The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class will be honored

* Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus with Butch

* The KO Show with Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

It was noted that The KO Show, the Rollins match, and the SmackDown Women’s Title match were scheduled to get the most time as of this afternoon. The New Day’s match is planned to be a quicker match as of today.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to click here to join our live WrestleMania Saturday results and Viewing Party.

