Omos was originally listed internally for The VIP Lounge with MVP and Brock Lesnar on Monday’s WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on why he did not appear. Lesnar vs. Omos was confirmed for WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was not listed internally for her appearance in last night’s main event, which saw Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Trish was listed internally for the previous weeks, where she did not end up appearing.

You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night’s show from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Below are the WWE Producers listed internally:

* Jason Jordan produced the dark main event that saw Seth Rollins win a non-title Street Fight over WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Jason Cade produced Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka for WWE Main Event, while Adam Pearce produced Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Main Event spoilers can be found here

* Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. The Street Profits was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* The VIP Lounge with MVP and Brock Lesnar was produced by Jason Jordan

* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable was produced by Jason Jordan

* The Judgment Day promo was produced by Jamie Noble

* Carmella vs. Asuka was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Miz TV with Seth Rollins and The Miz was produced by Adam Pearce

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jamie Noble

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano was produced by Chris Park

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was produced by Tyson Kidd

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.