The following WWE Producers and backstage notes have been revealed for Monday's live RAW episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* There’s still no word on why Kevin Owens replaced Elias in the match with Matt Riddle against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Elias worked both weekend live events. Elias and Riddle now have more matches canceled or delayed than they’ve actually teamed together in

* This was another match-heavy RAW with more than 72 minutes of in-ring action

* Dolph Ziggler’s return during Mustafa Ali vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was not listed on the internal rundown sheet handed out before the show. You can click here for details on the Ali vs. Theory botch and how Theory reacted backstage

* Despite WWE Producer Petey Williams taking the Spear from Bobby Lashley, there are currently no plans for him to wrestle

* Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander for WWE Main Event was produced by Adam Pearce, while Tamina Snuka vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance was produced by Kenn Doane. You can click here for Main Event spoilers

* Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos was produced by Jason Jordan

* The promo with Becky Lynch and Bayley was produced by Petey Williams

* Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by Petey Williams

* The segment with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan

* Mustafa Ali vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce

* The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy and Baron Corbin was produced by Chris Park

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Akira Tozawa was produced by Kenn Doane

* Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss was produced by Tyson Kidd

