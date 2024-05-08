Last night’s episode of NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below are several notes released about the event courtesy of Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan.

– Friday’s releases were a common topic of conversation backstage at the show, with frustration at some of the cuts prevalent.

– Sexy Red’s integration into the show was no accident, and was described to us as a “partnership” and to expect more interactions with the rapper in the future.

– Mike Rome was backstage at the show, but did not stay for the whole night. Those we spoke to said Rome was “re-familiarizing himself” ahead of his move to the brand, and there was belief he would be working on last night’s show. Rome was said to be enthusiastic

– As highlighted by Shawn Michaels on social media, Alicia Taylor received a backstage goodbye from the crew and talent after the show. Taylor also said goodbye to the NXT audience after the show went off the air. As Fightful Select previously reported, Taylor is scheduled to move to Friday Night SmackDown.

– In asking about Dijak and Kiana James’ absence from Monday’s RAW, we are told that main roster creative is actively pitching ideas for the two names.

– Gabbi Tuft was backstage at the show and was in attendance. We are told she was visiting.

– Last night’s show was internally titled “Thriller In Manilla”.

Level Up Producers:

– Tavion Heights vs Jasper Troy: Chris Girard (Oney Lorcan) and Shawn Spears

– Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs vs Carlee Bright and Lainey Reid: Norman Smiley

– Jazmyn Nyx vs Lainey Reid: Robbie Brookside and Shawn Spears

– Tank Ledger (Hank Walker) vs Kale Dixon: AJ Winkler