Tonight AEW held their fourth annual ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Chicago, a night that saw the return of MJF and CM Punk recapturing the world championship from Jon Moxley.

Fightful has released several notes following the show’s conclusion.

-Ruby Soho broke her nose in the Zero Hour opener against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. Soho also took a nasty bump on her neck in the match, but there are no current reports that she is injured from that spot.

-The Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill vs. Athena matches were both on the shorter side. Reports are that the matches had more time budgeted too them initially.

-Christian Cage and Jungle Boy was also short, and featured a heel turn from Luchasaurus. This helped Cage get the win after a couple minutes. This happened because Cage is dealing with an injury