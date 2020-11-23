Last week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings wrapped up on Saturday after what was described as a “grueling” four days of work, according to Fightful Select.

Most of the wrestlers left the tapings on Saturday, after arriving the previous Monday.

Word is that the tapings will carry Impact all the way up to Hard To Kill weekend, which is January 12. Impact reportedly has flexibility as to whether or not they want to tape TV before or after the Hard To Kill pay-per-view as there’s no audience to leak spoilers from the show.

Stay tuned for more from the Impact tapings and the road to Hard To Kill.

