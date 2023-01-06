Last week’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by John Cena returning to the ring to team with Kevin Owens for a win over Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in what was Cena’s first match in more than one year.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that everything was said to be very carefully done as far as the in-ring work went.

Cena was being very protected due to how long he’d been out of the ring. The finish saw Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment on Reigns, while Owens hit the Stunner on Zayn for the pin. With FOX heavily pushing the match on their NFL games, there was a feeling that Cena needed to hit the move and look strong.

Cena is still expected to work WrestleMania 39 in April but there’s no word yet on how they will get there, or who he will work with.

