Fightful Select has released more backstage news and notes from last night’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay per view. Highlights are below.

-A good portion of the roster arrived on Friday evening ahead of the show on Saturday. Their call time on Saturday was 2:30 pm.

-Two of the bigger surprises at last night’s show were the appearances of Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) and FTR. Reports are that both were heavily hidden and only a few knew about their participation.

-Meanwhile Deonna Purrazzo and Westin Blake were not hidden and were seen around the venue all day interacting with talent.

-While there are rumors of ROH returning in April much of the roster treated the show like a goodbye. Many were seen saying goodbye to ROH legend Cary Silkin, as well as taking photos with each other.

-The world title main event was cut for time due to the show running long. Originally Lethal and Gresham were scheduled to go about 24-25 minutes, but they only ended up going about 15-16 minutes. ROH had a hard out at 10:59.

-Gino Medina was also backstage for the show.

-Sledge is said to be doing okay after his dive to the outside.

-ROH did film content for some ROH TV, including stuff for a Christmas episode.