The script for Monday’s WWE RAW was largely written before Sunday, according to Fightful Select. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ran the show this week as he returned from his bout with COVID-19, and he had help running the show from WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

The only items not included on the internal run sheet handed out before RAW were Cathy Kelley’s sitdown interview segment with Candice LeRae, and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins doing commentary for Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Von Wagner vs. Cedric Alexander and Kiana James vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke for Main Event (spoilers)

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in the dark main event was produced by Jason Jordan

* Jamie Noble produced Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

* Adam Pearce produced The Miz vs. R-Truth

* Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali was produced by Jason Jordan

* The 4-on-1 squash won by Omos was produced by Adam Pearce

* Shawn Daivari produced Elias vs. Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Petey Williams produced the non-title main event between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

