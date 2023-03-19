WWE held this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, which was a jam-packed episode on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn opening segment, the Dominik and Rey Mysterio promo, and the Sami Zayn and Jey Uso segment that closed the show.

-Kenny Dykstra produced the Legado Del Fantasma vs. Judgment Day mixed-tag match.

-Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Emma & Tegan Nox was produced by Petey Williams. Williams also did the Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley segment.

-Jason Jordan produced LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Last night confirmed the triple-threat Intercontinental Championship matchup between Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and GUNTHER. These plans have been set since December.

-There was no talk backstage about cuts this past Friday, nor was it a big topic amongst talent and staff.