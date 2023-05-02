While there may have been some chaos within WWE while the 2023 Draft was going on, word is that many are happy with the way everything turned out.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how there was a lot of chaos going on within WWE as people were being told different things regarding the Draft. Several Superstars, including The Street Profits and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair knew of their picks ahead of time, but many did not find out until the day of the shows.

However, a new report from WRKDWrestling notes that many people backstage are very happy with the way the rosters ended up. It was also said that many wrestlers are looking forward to plans for SummerSlam and the new WWE World Heavyweight Title, which will be decided at Night of Champions later this month.

