WWE reportedly had their Royal Rumble line-up set by Sunday morning and what we saw on the pay-per-view was the order they had originally planned, according to Fightful Select. This is a change from past big shows as the line-up has changed all the way up until the show was actually airing.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce was said to have been instrumental in putting the Royal Rumble Match together. The match was well-received backstage.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was not seen at Tropicana Field on Sunday, and has missed several shows as of late. Vince has been dealing with the recent passing of his brother, Rod McMahon.

