As we’ve noted, Randy Orton has been advertised locally, and on the WWE website, for tonight’s RAW episode. It’s also speculated that he may return during the singles match between Riddle and RAW Tag Team Champion Omos.

In an update, PWInsider notes that Orton was not backstage at the Allstate Arena in Chicago as of this evening around 5pm ET. That does not mean he won’t work tonight’s show, but there had been no sign of him as of a few hours ago.

Orton has been away from RAW since late June.

It was also noted that no WWE NXT Superstars were brought to RAW for WWE Main Event or dark matches.

Furthermore, PWInsider reported that Jeff Hardy is not backstage for RAW, which was expected. Hardy was pulled from the road the weekend before last due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Stay tuned for more and join us for live RAW coverage here.

