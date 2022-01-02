Fightful Select has released several backstage notes following last night’s Day 1 pay per view in Atlanta. Check out highlights below.

-Once it was revealed that Universal champion Roman Reigns went down with COVID WWE was forced to think on their feet, with the company adding segments, video packages, and adjusting match times to make up for Reigns’ absence.

-Talent was told in the mid-afternoon that Brock Lesnar would be winning the WWE championship. It is not known who the original winner was set to be but rumors are that Big E was set to retain.

-Internally Lesnar has been listed as a SmackDown performer but this obviously may change since he won gold that is featured on Raw.

-WWE had budgeted 30 minutes for the main event match which saw the title change. However, the bout only lasted about 20 minutes total including entrances.

-There are some backstage who believe that Big E was not booked consistently throughout his WWE title reign, with the report adding that multiple people involved in his storylines attempted to make the best out of the bookings.